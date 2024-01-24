Alfa Romeo Milano debuts on April 10: first test photos revealed

The development phases of Alfa Romeo Milano continue at the Balocco track, owned by Stellantis. The world premiere of Alfa Romeo Milano is scheduled for April 10, with an event taking place in the city of Milan, broadcasting live for all who wish to participate.

The new Alfa Romeo Milano is in its final development stages

Under the expert guidance of the team of Italian engineers, known for their pivotal role in entirely Alfa Romeo iconic projects like 4C, 8C, Giulia, Stelvio Q, and Giulia GTA, the Milano, a vehicle set to mark the automaker’s debut in the fully electric vehicle sector, is undergoing its final development phase. The development strategies are orchestrated by the Alfa Romeo engineering team at the Balocco Proving Ground, an ideal place for track testing the requirements and objectives set by the dynamic Alfa Romeo engineers responsible for the project’s validation.

Under the leadership of expert Domenico Bagnasco, tasked with ensuring the vehicle’s dynamic essence, the Milano is undergoing refinement aimed at exceptional goals, as is customary for every Alfa Romeo. Bagnasco‘s experience includes developing various Alfa Romeo sports cars that have become an integral part of the collective imagination, including the memorable 8C, the powerful 4C, the legendary Giulia GTA, and many others.

The team has focused its efforts on optimizing driving dynamics, with targeted interventions on the suspension. The goal remains a distinctive driving dynamic, based on a direct and extremely precise steering geometry, ensuring agility in cornering with a high level of grip.

Heading the project related to the new Alfa Romeo Milano is Stefano Cereda, a prominent figure in Alfa Romeo projects with extensive experience. With a key role in the development of the Giulia and Stelvio diesel engines, Cereda joined Alfa Romeo with the Giorgio project, known for the confidentiality required of the exceptional Alfa Romeo engineers who brought to life one of the most magnificent projects of recent decades. Before taking on the responsibility of the Alfa Romeo Milano project, Cereda led the development of the Tonale’s 280 HP Q4 Plug-In Hybrid engine.

The technical side of the development of the new Alfa Romeo Milano is overseen by Luigi Domenichelli, an expert Italian engineer tasked with integrating and validating all the vehicle’s subsystems in terms of performance, durability, and comfort. The ambitious objectives focus on a distinctive Alfa Romeo road holding and top-notch ergonomics, based on an excellent and sophisticated human-machine interface.