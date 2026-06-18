Alfa Romeo’s Melfi savior: Filosa’s new promise fill the factory floor

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa recently took the stage before Italy’s joint parliamentary committees to pitch the latest chapter of the “Italia Plan” a five-billion-euro industrial fairy tale designed to convince the public that Alfa Romeo remains the ultimate savior of the nation’s automotive workforce. The headlining act of this political theater was the confirmation that a shiny, premium new Alfa Romeo model will officially land at the troubled Melfi assembly plant by 2028.

But look closely at the fine print of this grand strategy, and you quickly realize that Stellantis is playing a high-stakes game of Italian musical chairs. This upcoming Melfi-built vehicle is designated as the direct heir to the Tonale. Meanwhile, the current Tonale is scheduled to wrap up its production run in Pomigliano by November 2027. One factory loses its current meal ticket, while another gains a future corporate promise.

Melfi has endured months of grueling market stagnation and temporary layoffs, leaving assembly-line workers and union leaders to view this premium repositioning with healthy doses of Mediterranean skepticism.

To soothe the room, Filosa rolled out a parade of highly convenient statistics from the first five months of 2026. Italian vehicle registrations reportedly skyrocketed by nearly 15 percent, domestic production climbed by over 16 percent, and reliance on state-subsidized layoff funds dropped by a dramatic 30 percent. Sky-high energy costs and the structural volatility inherent to premium vehicle demand mean these celebratory numbers could pull a sudden U-turn at any moment.

Then there is the quiet drama unfolding at the Cassino facility, where the premium illusion begins to wear thin. Instead of revealing next-generation platforms for the D-segment that purists actually want, Filosa offered the automotive equivalent of thoughts and prayers: special edition variants for the aging Giulia and Stelvio.

The real corporate shocker is that Stellantis is actively hunting for outside industrial partners to help resurrect Cassino’s manufacturing output. As for the actual future generations of Alfa Romeo’s core sporty DNA? Total radio silence.