Alfa Romeo may add a big SUV as plans for a larger Tonale take shape

Alfa Romeo will launch by the end of 2027 the Tonale’s successor, a model completely renewed in design and character. It will be an SUV with sleeker and sportier lines, with more dynamic proportions and an almost unprecedented imprint for the brand, so much so that the name Tonale might even be replaced by a new designation. The final decision has not yet been made, but what seems certain is that this new generation will mark a decisive change of pace for the brand.

Alfa Romeo may launch compact SUV on STLA Small platform by 2030

According to the latest rumors, the future Tonale, which will be produced on the STLA Medium platform, will have larger dimensions than the current model, exceeding 4.6 meters and thus approaching the values of the Stelvio, also destined to grow in the next generation. An increase that is part of Alfa Romeo’s strategy to make each SUV in the range more defined by segment and identity.

This expansion of the Tonale leaves room for a new opportunity: a 4.3-meter compact SUV, which would position itself between the Junior and the future Tonale. There has long been talk of a new model, developed on the STLA Small platform and intended to fill the gap in the brand’s range. It could be called Alfetta, a historic name that would recall the brand’s glorious sporting past, although alternatives are not excluded.

Several graphic studies, including those published by L’Automobile Magazine and Carscoops, have already tried to imagine its design and show compact, muscular lines with a strong Alfa Romeo identity. All details will probably be clarified in mid-2026, when CEO Antonio Filosa will present Stellantis‘ new industrial plan, thus outlining Alfa Romeo’s future strategy until 2030 and the stages of its expansion in various segments of the global market.