Alfa Romeo lights up Miami Art Week with iconic design and bold creative partnerships

Alfa Romeo opened Miami Art Week with a bold and multidisciplinary presence that positioned the brand as one of the most distinctive names at both Art Basel and BitBasel. Blending Italian design, racing heritage and handcrafted excellence, the Biscione brought its aesthetic language into the heart of what becomes, for one week, the leading luxury art destination in the United States. With 286 galleries from 38 countries gathering in Miami Beach, the city turned into a global cultural crossroads where Alfa Romeo managed to carve out a prominent role.

Alfa Romeo shines at Miami Art Week with style, heritage and bold artistic partnerships

The official debut was staged on December 2 during a private event hosted at Hagerty Garage + Social. More than two hundred guests were welcomed into an immersive experience that retraced 115 years of the brand’s story through a curated selection of emblematic models. The exclusive 33 Stradale and the forthcoming Tonale 2026 were showcased alongside authentic motorsport icons, including the legendary Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI, a dominant force in the 1993 DTM championship with Nicola Larini behind the wheel.

The evening gained even greater depth through the work of Italian artist and photographer Luca Artioli. His automotive portraits, created using the Intentional Camera Movement technique, reimagined Alfa Romeo vehicles as impressionistic compositions defined by motion, light and color. The result turned the automobile into pure visual emotion and aligned seamlessly with the brand’s spirit.

From December 3 to 7, Alfa Romeo expanded its footprint with a high-impact collaboration with BitBasel, selecting the elegant Sagamore Hotel as its stage. The entrance area facing Collins Avenue was transformed into an urban installation, pairing the 33 Stradale with a Tonale Art Car featuring a special livery created for BitBasel’s sixth anniversary. More than one hundred thousand visitors passed through the space, turning the display into one of the most photographed and discussed highlights of the entire week.

Through rare supercars, racing heritage and artistic experimentation, Alfa Romeo’s presence at Miami Art Week celebrated the enduring strength of Italian design. It created a continuous dialogue between past, present and future that resonated with collectors, creators and leading figures of the global cultural scene.