Alfa Romeo launches Giulia and Stelvio Edizione Carbonio limited to just 50 units

The iconic Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio are preparing their farewell in the United States and Australia. However, there’s still time for one last exclusive surprise. Before saying goodbye to these two important markets, which truth be told brought rather modest success, Australian buyers can take advantage of a special edition. We’re talking about the “Edizione Carbonio” for Giulia and Stelvio. Based on the Veloce trim level of both Alfa Romeos, this version adds carbon fiber details and richer standard equipment compared to the standard models.

Alfa Romeo reveals the Edizione Carbonio of Stelvio and Giulia in very limited edition

This Australian special edition is similar to the Carbon Edition models in the United States, which were based on the Quadrifoglio, but the Australian edition draws entirely from the Veloce version.

External modifications include carbon fiber finishes for the mirror caps, dual-panel panoramic sunroof, and, in the Giulia, an illuminated lip spoiler and door sills. The Stelvio, instead, features exclusive Alfa Romeo branded lights. Both models come with Matrix LED headlights, red Brembo brake calipers, black lettering on the rear hatch, and monochromatic emblems.

Inside, both special models from the Biscione brand are enhanced with a red start button on the steering wheel, inspired by the Quadrifoglio, along with a matching key. Standard equipment includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8.8-inch infotainment system, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and numerous ADAS driver assistance systems.

Regarding performance, the engines remain unchanged from the Veloce version. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine produces 280 HP and 400 Nm of torque. The Alfa Romeo Giulia is rear-wheel drive, while the Stelvio features Q4 all-wheel drive. Both are equipped with a limited-slip differential on the rear axle.

Production of these exclusive Alfa Romeo models is limited to 33 units for the Giulia and 17 for the Stelvio, with a total of only 50 vehicles available for the Australian market. Prices start at 79,150 Australian dollars for the Giulia and 87,150 dollars for the Stelvio, an increase of about 4,200 dollars compared to the Veloce versions.