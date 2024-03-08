Alfa Romeo launches Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition in Mexico

Alfa Romeo has announced the new limited editions of Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition 2024 dedicated to the Mexican market. Built from the recently refreshed Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio QV 2024, the Carbon Edition package includes premium exterior elements such as the renewed front emblem and carbon fiber mirrors, gold brake calipers, and black emblems. The standout features include 19-inch Dark 5 Hole wheels for Giulia and 21-inch for Stelvio, carbon fiber trims, front and rear bands with a sporty design, a hood with heat extractors, as well as carbon fiber support (available on Giulia), providing an aggressive, lateral, and exclusive stance.

In Mexico, Alfa Romeo launches Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition

Inside, the cabin is sporty and premium at the same time, focused on the driver with exclusive red leather seats, an exceptional new aesthetic for a QV model, and carbon fiber details covering parts of the dashboard, doors, and center console. Occupants can also enjoy a premium Harman/Kardon audio system with 14 speakers and a 900-watt amplifier, as well as a new customizable 12.3” color TFT cluster for tailored driving that allows access to all vehicle information. Similarly, the 8.8-inch central touch screen comes with navigation and Apple CarPlay/Android AutoTM connectivity.

Power comes from the most powerful Alfa Romeo engine ever produced. It’s a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 with 510 horsepower, paired with a high-speed automatic transmission and the Q4 permanent all-wheel-drive system for Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

With this power, the Alfa Romeo Giulia QV Carbon Edition can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 307 km/h. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV Carbon Edition, on the other hand, surpasses the 100 km/h threshold in just 3.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of 283 km/h. Both models offer different driving options, through the exclusive DNA Pro-2.0 command with four modes: Dynamic, Natural, Advanced Efficiency, and RACE.

The Carbon Editions also include Alfa Romeo’s driving dynamics and technology, including standard adaptive suspension. This technology reads the road and quickly adjusts the shock absorber valves to achieve the best handling characteristics at high speeds while maintaining a comfortable ride. The control system operates based on the driving mode, which can be selected through the Alfa Romeo DNA switch located on the center console. Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio QV Carbon Edition 2024 are exclusively available in Vulcano Black.