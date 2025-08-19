Alfa Romeo Junior to be produced in Algeria from 2026

From 2026, the Alfa Romeo Junior and Opel Frontera will begin production in Algeria, at the Stellantis plant in Oran.

The first Biscione model to be produced in Algeria will be the Alfa Romeo Junior. The decision to produce the car in Oran marks an important step in Stellantis’ strategy.

Stellantis Algeria: Alfa Romeo Junior production

Further confirmation comes from Algeria regarding Stellantis’ decision to produce the first Alfa Romeo model in the country. According to local sources, it will be the new compact SUV, the Alfa Romeo Junior, which will be the Biscione’s first model to be assembled there, possibly as early as next year.

This news is important news for local automotive production. In fact, production of the Fiat Grande Panda is also planned at the same plant.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio production hypothesis in Tafraoi

Local sources speculate that the factory may also assemble other Alfa Romeo vehicles in the future, such as the upcoming Giulia and Stelvio. This move is part of a broader strategy by Stellantis to increase sales while improving cost efficiency.

Using shared platforms and shortening supply chains will reduce logistics costs and respond faster to market demand. For Algeria, however, this initiative strengthens its role as a regional automotive production hub.

At the Tafraoui production site, vehicle production is being expanded to meet different consumer needs and cover various price ranges. This strategy reflects Stellantis’ goal of strengthening its position in emerging markets, with a focus on Africa, and establishing Algeria as a strategic industrial hub for the entire continent.

The Algerian factory, through the assembly of models such as the Fiat Grande Panda, Opel Frontera, and Alfa Romeo Junior, plays a crucial role. Stellantis Algeria is not only revitalizing the local automotive industry, but is also actively contributing to its modernization and offering a wider range of vehicles for the Algerian market.