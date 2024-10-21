Alfa Romeo Junior, Jeep Avenger or Fiat 600: which is the best hybrid B-SUV?

What is the best B-SUV among the Stellantis models, between Alfa Romeo Junior, Jeep Avenger, and Fiat 600? Essentially, these are “twin” vehicles, meaning they use the same platform and generally share almost the same features. They are based on the STLA Small platform, also used for other Stellantis brand vehicles, such as Opel with its Mokka, which is only electric, the Peugeot 2008, and the DS3. We decided to compare the three SUVs mentioned above, considering the hybrid version, starting with the price.

Barring promotions, the cheapest of the three is the Fiat 600 Hybrid, introduced in July 2023, costing €24,950 ($26,945). The most expensive is the Junior Hybrid, starting at €29,900 ($32,290), while in the middle, we find the Jeep Avenger e-hybrid at €26,200 ($28,295).

In terms of dimensions, both the Fiat 600 and the Junior measure 4.17 meters, while the Avenger is smaller at 4.08 meters. In any case, all three have 5 doors and are certified for 5 people, two in front and three in the back. The fuel tank is identical, 44 liters for all three, while in terms of trunk space, the Alfa Romeo Junior leads with 415 liters compared to 380 liters for the Jeep and 360 liters for the Fiat.

Moving on to the engine, all three are mild hybrids, all with a 1.2 engine, but the Avenger is only available in the 100 horsepower version, while the Junior only in the 136 hp version, and finally, the 600 has both engine options. Fuel consumption is excellent for all three, reading 4.8 liters per 100 km for the 100 HP Fiat 600, 4.9 for the Junior, and 5 for the Avenger, while CO2 emissions are 109 g/km for the 600 100HP and Junior, and 112 g/km for the Avenger.

Finally, regarding equipment, all three have the same main standard features. So which one to choose? The Junior is probably the most attractive of the three in terms of design, but it’s also the most expensive. The 600 offers two engine options and is the cheapest, while the Avenger is undoubtedly the right compromise of the three, as well as the best-selling: the choice is yours.

Currently, this trio of B-SUVs is available in Europe, but as for the Alfa Romeo Junior, it could soon debut in the United States as well, as it seems the brand’s future is seriously in danger in this market. With an entry-level vehicle like the Junior, the brand could regain ground against the competition.