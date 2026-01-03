Alfa Romeo Junior GTA: a new take on the brand’s most aggressive SUV version

For now, the Alfa Romeo Junior GTA remains little more than a dream for many fans of the Biscione who continue to imagine a truly extreme version of the compact B-SUV. Officially, no such variant has ever been announced and, at least at this stage, it seems destined to remain confined to the world of speculation. A new vision has now surfaced online, created by digital designer Restomod GT.

Overall, the Junior can be considered a successful bet for Alfa Romeo. However, a portion of Alfisti still criticise the lack of versions that fully reflect the brand’s sporting heritage. For many, the only genuinely aggressive configuration is the 280-hp Junior Veloce, a proposal that does not convince everyone: on one hand because it is fully electric, and on the other due to a price seen as high and not particularly accessible for the traditional Italian audience.

Alfa Romeo Junior GTA: what an ultra-performance version could look like

As often happens, digital reinterpretations step in to fill this gap. On the Resto Modgt page, a far more radical take on the Junior has appeared, designed to evoke the return of the historic GTA badge, long regarded as a symbol of pure Alfa Romeo performance.

In the render, the imagined Junior GTA features a matte blue body, black multi-spoke alloy wheels and, above all, a heavily characterised rear end. Twin central exhausts emerge from a racing diffuser enhanced with carbon-fiber inserts. The stance sits noticeably lower, while the wheel arches widen by several centimetres, suggesting a broader track and greater stability at high speeds.

The front end has also undergone a major redesign, with a more aggressive bumper and carbon-fiber details that extend to the side mirrors. Revised rear light clusters help give the B-SUV a more modern and muscular look, without completely distorting its original proportions.

Overall, Restomod GT’s work appears balanced and credible as a styling exercise, capable of turning the Junior into a sort of compact track-focused beast while preserving a degree of elegance. That said, it remains highly unlikely, if not outright impossible, that Alfa Romeo will actually bring a Junior GTA to market. Yet this is precisely the appeal of digital interpretations: they allow Alfisti to dream about what, at least for now, the market does not offer.