Alfa Romeo: is this what the brand’s new compact model will look like?

In the medium term, Alfa Romeo could expand its lineup beyond the models already known. Alongside the Junior, Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio, speculation continues to point to an additional vehicle positioned squarely between the Junior and the Tonale in both size and market placement. This potential model would sit on the STLA Small platform and stretch to roughly 4.3 meters, aiming to fill a gap that currently exists in Alfa Romeo’s lineup.

More concrete indications may only emerge with the presentation of the group’s new industrial plan, expected by mid-year. Even so, rumors have not faded, quite the opposite. Some reports even point to Pomigliano d’Arco as a possible production site, although any debut would likely take place no earlier than 2029.

Alfa Romeo considers a fifth model to expand its lineup

The vehicle’s body style also remains an open question. Alfa Romeo has yet to clarify whether it is considering a compact crossover or a more traditional hatchback. That said, current market trends make the small SUV hypothesis far more convincing. Hatchbacks continue to lose ground, even in Europe, while a 4.3-meter crossover would likely stand a better chance of success beyond the Old Continent as well.

Different visions surround this potential new model. On one hand, some imagine a design heavily inspired by Alfa Romeo’s compact SUVs, a stylistic blend of the Junior and Tonale, as suggested by several digital renders. On the other, some enthusiasts hope for a more emotional approach, possibly a modern reinterpretation of historic names such as the Giulietta or Brera, models that evoke a more overtly sporty heritage.

Regardless of shape or inspiration, the core objective would remain the same. If this fifth model does reach production, it would need to increase Alfa Romeo’s sales volumes without overlapping with the Junior and Tonale. In other words, it would have to act as a complementary addition, strengthening the lineup and broadening the brand’s appeal without creating internal competition.