Alfa Romeo increased its sales in Greece by 28% in 2023

Thanks to an expanding range that now includes the Tonale in addition to the Giulia and Stelvio, Alfa Romeo closed 2023 with a 28 percent increase in sales, according to official data from the Greek market. At the same time, the brand saw an even more impressive 46 percent sales increase in the pan-European market.

In 2023, Alfa Romeo achieved a significant increase in sales in the Greek market

The cornerstone of this upward trend is none other than the Tonale model, which capitalizes on the strong commercial dynamics of the C-SUV segment. Particularly interesting is the information that 18 percent of the model’s sales involve the top PHEV Q4 version, which in the Sprint configuration enjoys zero corporate taxes. With 280 horsepower and all-wheel drive, the plug-in hybrid system fully enhances the Alfa Romeo DNA, boasting a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 6.2 seconds and an electric range of up to 82 km.

2024 is expected to be even more positive for the brand at the pan-European level. The brand-new model named Milano, set to be officially unveiled in April in Milan, is the brand’s first B-SUV and its first purely electric model. Most importantly, it will serve as the entry-level for Alfa Romeo customers, offering an exciting choice not only to the brand’s die-hard fans but also to anyone seeking a modern B-SUV with a unique character.

Alfa Romeo‘s growth trend is confirmed, with significant increases in all the major global car markets, which bodes well for the future. The Italian car manufacturer is working on its range with the arrival of numerous new models set to transform the brand into a sort of global premium brand within the Stellantis group. In addition to the Alfa Romeo Milano, new generations of the Giulia and Stelvio are coming, and a new flagship is expected to arrive by 2027.