Alfa Romeo HH GTA render imagines a 370-hp return to serious performance

The Alfa Romeo HH 2027 GTA is an independent digital concept created by Restomod GT that imagines something currently missing from the Italian brand’s lineup: a genuinely high-performance compact hatchback.

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Alfa Romeo HH GTA imagines the 365-hp hot hatch the lineup is missing

According to the fictional specifications developed for the project, the HH GTA would use a 2.0-liter GME-T4 turbocharged four-cylinder engine combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Output is imagined at 365 hp, along with 369 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers would put it below the current Giulia Quadrifoglio, but they would still represent serious performance for a compact Alfa Romeo.

Restomod GT also imagines two possible transmissions: a six-speed manual or a seven-speed TCT dual-clutch automatic. The first would appeal to enthusiasts looking for a more traditional driving experience, while the second could provide quicker gear changes. A mechanical limited-slip differential would help transfer the power to the road, accompanied by 19-inch forged wheels and massive 15.7-inch front brake discs.

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Visually, the concept takes the GTA philosophy in an aggressive direction. The low and dramatically widened green body features prominent wheel arches, large front air intakes and extensive carbon-fiber details that give the car an almost competition-inspired appearance.

At the rear, a spoiler works alongside a large diffuser and centrally mounted dual exhaust outlets. Inside, heavily bolstered seats and GTA-inspired details create an environment focused more on performance driving than the everyday comfort normally associated with a compact hatchback.

The project becomes particularly interesting because Alfa Romeo really is preparing to return to the C-segment hatchback market. Under its FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, the automaker has officially confirmed a new compact model based on the multi-energy STLA One architecture. Alfa Romeo specifically referenced the 147 and Giulietta when describing the upcoming car, promising a combination of advanced technology, efficiency and the brand’s traditional character.

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However, there is no official connection between that future production model and the HH GTA render. Alfa Romeo has not announced its name, design, power outputs, transmission choices or even a launch date. The 365-hp mild-hybrid powertrain and manual transmission are entirely part of Restomod GT’s creative interpretation.

The upcoming hatchback will eventually be joined by another important C-segment model. Alfa Romeo has confirmed a new C-SUV based on the STLA Medium platform, designed in Turin and scheduled for production at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy. Its official unveiling is planned for the fourth quarter of 2027.