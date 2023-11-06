Alfa Romeo: here’s what the cars ready to conquer the E-segment will be like

Alfa Romeo is planning to re-enter the E-segment in the coming years with two new models. The first one, expected to arrive in 2027, is likely to be a coupe sedan, possibly named GTV, and may draw some inspiration from the iconic SZ. This vehicle is envisioned as a large coupe sedan, and it will be fully electric, built on the STLA Large platform. The car is intended to perform well in key markets such as China and the United States. We have information that Alfa Romeo‘s upcoming car will have a Quadrifoglio version with around 1,000 horsepower, promising remarkable performance.

A large SUV and a coupe sedan will bring Alfa Romeo back into the E-segment, focusing on design, performance, technology, driving pleasure, and luxury

Unlike the recent limited edition Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, this model will be a mass-produced car but is expected to have a relatively high price point, representing the future flagship of the Alfa Romeo brand. By the end of 2028, a second E-segment model is also set to be introduced. This time, it’s rumored to be a proper SUV, approximately 5 meters in length, and it may offer a third row of seats for a total of 7 seats. It’s unclear whether this will be standard or if there will also be a 5-seat version. This SUV will also be based on the STLA Large platform.

Both of these cars will be sold worldwide, including in Europe. With them, the historic brand will make an effort to establish a presence in China and the United States, two crucial markets for its transformation into a global premium brand, in alignment with the goals of the Stellantis Group. Alongside these models, the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the new B-SUV set to be unveiled in April, and the next generations of Giulia and Stelvio, the automaker believes it has the right cards to gain valuable market share worldwide.