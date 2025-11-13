Alfa Romeo: here’s what its anti-SUV station wagon could look like

Today SUVs dominate sales, but twenty years ago the automotive world looked very different: station wagons ruled European roads. Those models have now almost entirely disappeared, with only a few survivors resisting the rise of SUVs and crossovers. Some brands still remain in the segment, although with a far smaller role than in the past. Yet digital creators continue to imagine family-friendly cars with a sportier twist. One of them, digital artist Angelo Berardino, has created a render envisioning an Alfa Romeo GTA M Station Wagon that blends everyday versatility with pure sporting aggression.

Alfa Romeo: here’s what a future sport station wagon could look like

In a market driven almost entirely by SUVs, this proposal brings back a format that once represented the perfect balance between practicality and dynamic appeal. The imagined station wagon features low, sleek proportions, a sharp, race-inspired front end, and details reminiscent of Alfa Romeo’s most extreme models.

Even though it’s a digital project, the idea hints at another possible path for Alfa Romeo: a car that doesn’t sacrifice space yet maintains a strong, modern, and aggressive identity. It’s a reminder that the family car can still evolve and appeal to enthusiasts without conforming to the SUV mainstream.

For now, however, Alfa Romeo is focused elsewhere. The brand is working on renewing its lineup with the next Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio, crucial models for strengthening the Biscione’s position in the global premium segment. A GTA M Station Wagon is therefore unlikely in the near future. But one thing is certain: these renders have rekindled fans’ imagination and shown that certain shapes could make a comeback, if someone is brave enough to bring them to life.