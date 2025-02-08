Alfa Romeo: here’s what could be the big surprise in the coming years

Alfa Romeo will renew its lineup in the coming years with a new model every year. In 2024, Junior arrived, 2025 will be the year of the new Stelvio, while 2026 will see the launch of the new Giulia. Following in 2027 will be an E-segment SUV, marking the brand’s grand return to that category. Subsequently, other cars will arrive, including the new generation of Tonale, which might even change its name. CEO Santo Ficili recently stated clearly that the car manufacturer will focus strongly on SUVs and crossovers since this is what customers globally now desire. Even the new Giulia, which was initially thought to be a very sporty coupe sedan, will instead have a setup more closely resembling that of a crossover.

Alfa Romeo might reveal some surprises by 2030

Obviously, these statements haven’t been well-received by brand enthusiasts, who would have preferred to see other types of vehicles in their favorite car manufacturer’s lineup, such as a compact sedan heir to the Alfa Giulietta, a new MiTo, a Giulia in sedan style, up to a future large coupe sedan that had been discussed until recently, but which currently doesn’t seem to align with the brand’s future revival plans. Alfa Romeo aims to become Stellantis group’s global premium brand with a world-class car range that can have market appeal due to their characteristics in every part of the world.

In the end, if things go well in the coming years thanks to the new SUVs and crossovers arriving, it’s not out of the question that at least one surprise might arrive by 2030 for loyal brand enthusiasts who dream of the return of legendary cars in a modern key, such as Brera, GTV, or Montreal. Obviously, we cannot rule out that these will be exclusively limited edition cars in the style of the new 33 Stradale, but what matters is keeping alive the tradition, history, and DNA of the Italian car manufacturer.