Alfa Romeo: here’s the coupe SUV enthusiasts have been dreaming of

A coupe SUV with taut and muscular lines, with aggressive design inspired by Quadrifoglio tradition and Italian sportiness. This is the proposal imagined by digital designer Angelo Berardino, who on LinkedIn shared his interpretation of a future Alfa Romeo model equipped with the 1.5 Turbo 48V Mild Hybrid engine, the same already used on the Tonale.

Designer imagines Alfa Romeo Coupe SUV with 1.5 Turbo 48V Mild Hybrid powertrain

In his project, the digital creator reinterprets the Biscione’s soul with modern style and clear attention to sustainability and efficiency themes. The 48-volt mild hybrid unit would offer an ideal balance between performance, reduced consumption and lower emissions, maintaining the authentic character that has always distinguished the brand.

This digital vision imagines an efficient Quadrifoglio, a car capable of combining emotion and respect for the environment, paving the way for a new niche of electrified sports SUVs. Such a model would strengthen Alfa Romeo‘s presence in an increasingly competitive market, where German and Asian premium manufacturers dominate.

The result is an idea that embodies the brand’s fundamental values, combining beauty, dynamism and innovation in an elegant and functional form. In a period when automotive passion must coexist with environmental responsibility, a coupe SUV of this type could demonstrate that the future of driving pleasure can also be sustainable.

To know if a similar project will find space in reality we will have to wait for Stellantis‘ new industrial plan, which will define the brand’s next moves after Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio.