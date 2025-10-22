Alfa Romeo has officially opened orders in Italy for the New Alfa Romeo Tonale

The new compact SUV from Alfa Romeo is now available to order, offering enhanced character and sportiness thanks to updates to its excellent dynamic qualities and its distinctive Alfa Romeo charm.

Even more iconic design and revamped interiors, with a new concave shield, redesigned trilobe, 19″ and 20″ wheels, and new red leather or two-tone Alcantara trim. An updated and comprehensive range, with Tonale, Business, Sprint, Ti, and Veloce versions, as well as the special Milano-Cortina 2026 launch edition, and 270 hp diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid Q4 engines. The new Tonale is available with an extremely competitive launch offer of €199 per month, a down payment of €5,820 and a TAN of 5.49%*.



October 20, 2025 – Today Alfa Romeo officially opens orders for the New Tonale, an evolution of the brand’s first C-SUV that renews its sporty character and the unmistakable charm of Italian design. In particular, the New Tonale further refines its excellent dynamic qualities, offering an authentic Alfa Romeo driving experience thanks to perfect weight balance, the most direct steering in the segment, dedicated Brembo brakes, and DSV electronic suspension that combines comfort and precision.

It should be noted that the new model is now even more accessible: with a list price starting at €39,850 and a dedicated financing plan offering monthly payments of just €199, with a low down payment of €5,820, a fixed annual interest rate of 5.49%, a term of 36 months, and 45,000 km over three years*. This is a very attractive commercial offer, with which Alfa Romeo renews its commitment to making Italian excellence accessible to an ever-wider audience, while keeping intact the passion that has animated the Biscione brand for over a century.

The new range structure is clear and comprehensive. It starts with the Tonale version, already rich in features, and moves on to the more distinctive Sprint, Ti, and Veloce versions, each with an increasing level of sportiness and refinement. Completing the offering, the Milano-Cortina 2026 launch edition celebrates the partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, of which Alfa Romeo is the Premium Automotive Partner. This special version stands out for its exclusive equipment, dedicated finishes and colors, top-of-the-range exterior and interior styling, and black and white Alcantara seats. In addition, the New Tonale does not forget the world of fleets with a version dedicated to business customers, offering navigation, tinted rear windows, and automatic tailgate opening with hands-free function.

The available engines are the 130 hp 1.6 Diesel with TCT6 transmission and front-wheel drive, the 175 hp 1.5 Hybrid with TCT7 transmission and front-wheel drive, and the 270 hp 1.3 Plug-in Hybrid Q4 with electrified all-wheel drive and up to 61 km of electric range. List prices range from €39,850 for the 130 hp Tonale Diesel to €46,950 for the top-of-the-range 270 hp Veloce plug-in hybrid Q4 version.

The exterior design is even more iconic, with sculpted proportions and a wider track that enhance its presence on the road. The new concave shield and redesigned trilobe give it a more decisive and contemporary look, while the new 19- and 20-inch wheels convey strength, balance, and dynamism, interpreting Alfa Romeo’s stylistic heritage in a modern key. The interior also reflects the model’s evolution, with new red leather or two-tone black and white Alcantara upholstery, a redesigned center tunnel with a more functional gear selector, and new ambient lighting with a gradient effect, creating a sophisticated and technological atmosphere. Finally, the color range has been expanded to eight shades with the introduction of three new metallic paints – Rosso Brera, Verde Monza, and Giallo Ocra – which join the existing shades. The option of a contrasting black roof makes the car even more distinctive and customizable, accentuating the sportiness of the lines and the overall sense of dynamism.

The new Tonale confirms its role as a benchmark in terms of innovation and comfort, thanks to fully digital instrumentation with dual 12.3-inch and 10.25-inch displays, wireless connectivity, OTA updates, and Level 2 driver assistance systems. The most advanced features include a 360° camera, semi-automatic parking and the latest generation brake-by-wire system, while premium materials, ventilated and heated seats, dual-zone climate control and a 470 W Harman Kardon premium audio system ensure a top-of-the-range experience. Last but not least, the driving dynamics, which have always been a distinctive feature of the brand, reach new levels of excellence thanks to perfect weight distribution, the most direct steering in the segment, dedicated Brembo brakes, and an advanced brake-by-wire system. Onboard technologies include electronic suspension and, for Plug-in Hybrid versions, Q4 AWD all-wheel drive, ensuring maximum stability and driving pleasure in all conditions.