Alfa Romeo GTV: the return of the legend in the E-segment?

The Biscione would be avorating a new E-segment sports car, a worthy heir to the legendary coupes that made the brand’s history

What the new Alfa Romeo GTV might look like

The legendary Alfa Romeo GTV car may soon be making a comeback on roads around the world. After years in which there have been various rumors and speculations, the Biscione seems to have every intention of bringing back one of its most famous models ever, positioning it in a very near future that features electric mobility and top-level performance.

According to rumors, the new GTV would go to the top of the Alfa Romeo range, placing itself in the E segment. It could be a coupe sedan with fairly large dimensions, with a length approaching 5 meters, and a design that would certainly recall moments of the past. As for the equipment under the body, it should feature the versatile STLA Large platform, which as we know is capable of accommodating the latest generation of electric powertrains and providing the car with a winning mix of sportiness and comfort.

Alfa Romeo sets its sights on electric with the GTV

The arrival on the market of the new GTV, as well as other models that are particularly awaited by many such as the Giulietta and the Duetto, is linked in a very direct way to the commercial performance that Alfa Romeo will be able to achieve. The success of this very ambitious project depends a great deal on the ability the brand will be able to put forth to confirm its leading position in the market, but also to attract new and potential customers. In any case, at the moment the premises look positive for Alfa Romeo. Although electrification is an important step for all car manufacturers, Alfa Romeo will certainly be able to take advantage of it, bringing back to the public a much-loved car, but one that at the same time looks with increasing focus on sustainability.

Precisely for this purpose, it is plausible to speculate that the new GTV may also be offered in an all-electric version. This choice would be in line with the strategies of Stellantis, which aims to become one of the world’s leading producers of electric cars very soon. A battery-powered Alfa Romeo GTV would certainly have the potential to offer high-level performance and more than enough range to meet the needs of the most difficult customers. So, the next few years will be of great importance for the Alfa Romeo brand, which, based on its commercial performance, will be able to be one of the big players in this global shift in motoring. In short, a dream that may soon come true.