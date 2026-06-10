Alfa Romeo Giulia steals the spotlight in Spielberg’s Disclosure Day

The red Alfa Romeo Giulia Q4 makes a surprise appearance in the technical cast of Disclosure Day, the new Steven Spielberg film released in cinemas from June 10. The Biscione saloon joins a high-profile cast that includes Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth and Colman Domingo, carving out an important role in the movie.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Q4 takes a co-starring role in Steven Spielberg’s new film

The film moves between science fiction, conspiracy thriller and road movie, with a story centred on Margaret Fairchild and Daniel Kellner. Margaret, played by Emily Blunt, is a weather presenter for a local Kansas City TV station, while Daniel, played by Josh O’Connor, works in cybersecurity for Wardex, a fictional company said to hold evidence of alien existence since the Roswell incident of 1947. When the two come into possession of information capable of rewriting human history, escape becomes the true narrative engine of the story.

In this context, the red Giulia Q4 gains a role that goes beyond that of a simple prop. Spielberg uses it as an active element of tension, placing it alongside the protagonists in chases, sudden changes of pace and sequences that openly recall the action cinema of the 1970s. The Italian saloon thus becomes the mechanical body of the escape, the point where dramatic pressure moves from the script to the asphalt.

Speaking during the film’s promotion, the director explained that he wanted to build a story capable of starting with intensity and pulling the viewer into an almost instinctive journey. In this sense, the Alfa Romeo is not simply a means of transport, but one of the ingredients behind the project’s overall energy.

Spielberg’s interest in extraterrestrials has, after all, run through his entire filmography, from Firelight, made when he was just 17, to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and War of the Worlds. With Disclosure Day, however, the cosmic dimension meets a more physical and earthly component, because the tension gradually shifts onto the road, amid increasingly tangible threats and secrets ready to explode.

One of the most anticipated sequences features a clash between the Alfa Romeo Giulia and a speeding train, an explicit reference to the primal energy of Duel, Spielberg’s first feature-length film. It is a detail that gives the Italian saloon the weight of a true character in the movie, inside a story built around invisible threats and truths still waiting to be revealed. Disclosure Day arrives in cinemas from June 10.