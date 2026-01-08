Alfa Romeo Giulia Station Wagon: could this variant arrive in the future?

A new Alfa Romeo Giulia in Station Wagon form does not appear to feature in the Biscione brand’s future plans. Based on the rumors that have emerged so far, the next generation of the model should adopt a fastback sedan body style, although no prototype spy photos have surfaced yet to confirm this design direction. The highly anticipated model, initially expected in 2026, could slip to late 2027 at best.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia Wagon looks unlikely despite fan interest

Despite this rather discouraging outlook, some enthusiasts online continue to speculate about how a wagon version of the new Giulia might look. Filippo Penati recently shared his personal interpretation of such a model on LinkedIn, imagining what it could look like if Alfa Romeo decided to bring it to market. This remains a purely hypothetical exercise, but one that would undoubtedly attract many admirers among brand loyalists. Many believe that one of the shortcomings of the first-generation Giulia was the absence of a Station Wagon variant, a factor that weakened its competitiveness against premium rivals from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes in the same segment.

Unfortunately, as mentioned earlier, the chances of seeing such a variant in the next generation appear slim. In recent years, Alfa Romeo did discuss the possibility of a wagon, and for a time it even seemed within reach. Ultimately, however, the brand appears to have chosen to focus on SUVs and crossovers, which deliver higher global sales volumes. A Station Wagon would likely appeal mainly to the European market, and not even across all countries on the continent.

Clearer information about the next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia should arrive during 2026, when the brand unveils its new industrial plan with more precise details about this long-awaited model. There is also a chance that the first sightings and spy photos of a camouflaged prototype could emerge by the end of the year, offering valuable clues about the car’s final design. As already confirmed, Alfa Romeo will build the new Giulia on the STLA Large platform, with production likely starting no earlier than the first months of 2028.