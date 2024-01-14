Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT goes to auction in the UK

The hearts of Biscione enthusiasts beat fast at the sight of an Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT. Collectors feel the same excitement when one of these models goes up for auction. A new opportunity like this is on offer at the Race Retro sale session by Icoonic Auctioneers, scheduled for Saturday, February 24, in Coventry, United Kingdom. Experts estimate the auction value to be between £45,000 and £55,000, or approximately €52,000 to €64,000.

The specimen up for grabs is in prime condition, which boosts its desirability. It’s a meticulously prepared race car, promising great thrills both in the garage and on the track. This particular vehicle was born in 1964. Exciting and beautiful, this car owes its style to the inspired design of Giorgetto Giugiaro. As a sporty offspring of a line of coupé models derived from the “standard” Giulia, it enjoyed a fairly warm reception. What strikes the eye most is the body’s swift and muscular look. The platform developed for this model was the shortened wheelbase of the Ti, reduced from 2,510 mm to 2,350 mm. It’s easy to see the positive impact this had on the model’s agility, noted for its dynamic verve.

Equipped with a front engine and rear-wheel drive, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT knew how to cater to drivers’ tastes. Its beating heart was a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine, built to give a strong push to the car’s lightweight body. This has been replaced with a 2.0-liter engine, but the original power unit is part of the spare parts accompanying the lot. The body’s red color with blue inserts enhances its vigorous features. Compared to the standard GT, the Sprint had specific stylistic elements, like the step on the front hood. Also noteworthy are the three chrome strips on the grille.

The car offered by Icoonic Auctioneers has a right-hand drive and weighs just 802 kilograms. The currently installed 2.0-liter racing-prepared engine delivers a maximum power of over 192 horsepower at 7350 rpm, transmitted to the ground with a 5-speed manual transmission. Its sound alchemy smells of the racetrack and delights the ears of enthusiasts and others alike. At this time, we do not know if this Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT will be offered with a reserve price, but it is certain to find its new owner.