New Alfa Romeo Giulia will have a fastback design

Rumors from the French website Italpassion suggest that the future Alfa Romeo Giulia, slated for debut in 2025, will not be a traditional three-box sedan. Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato had previously hinted at a possible design shift for the Italian automaker’s D-segment sedan. According to Italpassion, this change will happen, and the new Giulia will feature lines similar to a fastback.

Therefore, the future Alfa Romeo Giulia will be quite different in design from the current model. The current vehicle seemingly no longer attracts much market interest due to changing consumer preferences, favoring SUVs and crossovers over traditional sedans. Alfa Romeo‘s approach for this car might follow the path of Peugeot with its new 408 and Citroen with the C5 X, staying within the Stellantis group. The major design differences from the current model will naturally focus on the rear part of the vehicle, adopting a hatchback that will significantly alter the car’s profile, giving it a fastback style.

It’s important to note that the future Alfa Romeo Giulia will continue to be produced in Cassino on the STLA Large platform and will be exclusively electric. The range will include various models, including an entry-level 350 horsepower and a top-of-the-range model with over 1,000 horsepower, named Quadrifoglio, offering truly exceptional performance. This makeover should allow the second generation of Giulia to gain a much larger market not only in Europe but also in China and the United States, two markets considered crucial for the brand’s growth and its transformation into a global premium brand.