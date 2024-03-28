Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: voted the Sedan of the Year by Top Gear Hong Kong

Giulia Quadrifoglio is the top-of-the-line version of the D-segment sedan from carmaker Alfa Romeo that has won yet another award in its long career. And now comes the award from Top Gear Hong Kong as the “Sedan of the Year” as well. Surely, this is one of the most important automotive publications globally.

Top Gear Hong Kong’s award for Sedan of the Year Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, in addition to its design and technical refinement, makes a difference as a car for being comfortable to drive and the excitement it gives when you turn on the engine. Its beating heart is a 2.9-liter V6 engine capable of delivering a total output of 520 horsepower.

So, this is the major reason that differentiates the Giulia Quadrifoglio and convinced the Top Gear Hong Kong jury to let it win the award as the Sedan of the Year. Moreover, the elected car was described by Top Gear Hong Kong as “sensual” and offering top-notch driving dynamics that are unmatched in its class.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio therefore confirms itself as a much-loved car by both critics and the public. It is no coincidence that the anticipation of what the next generation we will see in 2026 will look like is getting higher and higher. And, by the way, there are rumors of about a thousand horsepower and acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in less than three seconds. So we will see if the next generation will also live up to the reputation of the current one.

Meanwhile, the prestigious title awarded by Top Gear Hong Kong is a significant sign of international recognition and further confirms the deep passion that binds fans and experts around the world to the Alfa Romeo brand.