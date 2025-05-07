Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio roars back with a V6 and insane performance

The next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will, once again, be the flagship of the celebrated Biscione model’s range. The official debut is scheduled for 2026, with some important details to be revealed already in 2025, as confirmed by Santo Ficili, CEO of the brand. Orders and the start of production are expected by the end of 2026.

Initially, the new Giulia Quadrifoglio was announced as fully electric, with power of approximately 1,000 horsepower. However, in recent weeks, increasingly persistent rumors suggest that the legendary V6 engine might survive in the new generation, perhaps in a high-performance hybrid version.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: the V6 might not disappear

The rumors about maintaining the V6 originated following statements made by Cristiano Fiorio, Alfa Romeo’s marketing manager, who in an interview with the British press stated that he sees the V6 “still in the range for at least another 5-6 years.” A statement that has rekindled hope among enthusiasts and has led to speculation that the future Giulia Quadrifoglio might not immediately follow the path of total electrification.

According to the latest rumors, the 1,000 HP electric version could still arrive, but under another name or in a different variant, while the true Quadrifoglio would remain faithful, at least in part, to its thermal tradition, albeit integrated with an electric component.

While not necessarily the most powerful version in the future range, the new Giulia Quadrifoglio will be able to offer extraordinary performance, especially if a high-performance hybrid system is indeed adopted. The support of an electric motor to the V6 could lead to power levels higher than the current model, already highly appreciated for its driving dynamics.

In any case, these are still unconfirmed hypotheses. More details will emerge with the presentation of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, expected by the end of 2025. Stelvio and Giulia will share several technical and stylistic elements, so the preview of the new SUV will also offer important clues about the future of the sports sedan.

The next generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia will adopt a fastback body, with crossover influences but without fully embracing the style of models like the Peugeot 408, which some feared it might draw inspiration from. The proportions will grow slightly due to the use of the STLA Large platform, developed by Stellantis for premium segment electrified models.

At the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, where the car will be produced, some people have reportedly already had the opportunity to preview the new model, confirming that its design “will not go unnoticed.” Prices, according to forecasts, will align with those of the main competitors in the premium D segment.