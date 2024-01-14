Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Racing Edition: a low mileage model up for auction

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Racing Edition stands out as a true gem in the world of sports sedans. Presented as a limited edition, this model celebrates the triumphant return of the Biscione to Formula 1. Its appearance at the RM Sotheby’s auction, scheduled for January 31st in Paris, offers a unique opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors.

Embodying the iconic style of the Arese brand, the Giulia Quadrifoglio Racing Edition showcases a two-tone design – Trofeo White and Competizione Red – directly reminiscent of the Alfa Romeo Racing F1 team‘s single-seater livery. This feature isn’t just an aesthetic choice; it’s a tribute to the deep connection between the Italian brand and the world of racing.

RM Sotheby’s to auction a 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Racing Edition

The heart of this high-performance sedan is a 2.9-liter V6 bi-turbo engine, delivering a power output of 520 HP. This power results from meticulous engineering and performance optimization. Moreover, the vehicle benefits from a titanium Akrapovič exhaust system and carbon-ceramic disc brakes, elements that underline its racetrack DNA.

The interior is a blend of sportiness and elegance, with Sparco racing seats and a steering wheel covered in Alcantara and leather. The Harman Kardon sound system adds an extra touch of luxury, confirming that this sedan leaves no detail overlooked. Offered from a private collection and with only 5,990 km on the clock, this limited edition Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Racing Edition represents an exceptional opportunity for collectors.

Its value lies not only in its rarity or extraordinary performance but also in its ability to tell a story – that of Stellantis brand’s rebirth in Formula 1 competitions (unfortunately, already concluded). RM Sotheby’s hopes to sell it for an amount between 70,000 and 90,000 euros. The Giulia Quadrifoglio Racing Edition is not just a vehicle: it’s a piece of automotive history, a tribute to the Arese brand’s sporting tradition, and a testament to Italian engineering mastery.