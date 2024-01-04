Formula 1: Alfa Romeo becomes Stake F1 Team

As Audi‘s acquisition in 2026 approaches, the Sauber team has just announced its new name for the upcoming season. Known as Alfa Romeo for the past six years, the Swiss squad will go by Stake F1 Team in the 2024 season.

The Alfa Romeo Team F1 is now rebranded as Stake F1 Team

The 2025 season entry list initially released by the FIA hinted at a renaming to Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. However, the team ultimately chose a shorter name, dropping ‘Sauber’, its historic name. With the main sponsor, Stake.com, being an online casino site, the team faces a name change for Grand Prix events in countries where gambling advertising is prohibited. It will likely adopt the name ‘Kick’, a streaming service owned by Stake.

This collaboration marks an evolution of the successful partnership that began in 2023. This direction will chart new paths for the F1 team, which will present itself with this new identity for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Additionally, there’s a focus on Stake’s acquisition of social media, reflecting the team’s new image and opening new horizons in sports sponsorship and marketing concepts.

However, the name change doesn’t signify a fresh start; the team retains its two drivers, Finnish Valtteri Bottas and Chinese Zhou Guanyu. At 20, Frenchman Théo Pourchaire, the Formula 2 champion, continues as the reserve driver. The team will unveil its new car on February 5th.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, the team representative, stated: “Last season marked the beginning of Stake’s journey in F1, and this new position represents the next exciting step in this path. Stake has not only leveraged F1’s growing fan base to expand its community but has also introduced an entirely new audience to the sport, benefiting not just our team but all F1 participants. 2024 opens a new chapter and an opportunity to do more, do better, and reach even more ambitious goals.”