Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Tonale recalled in the US by Stellantis

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Alfa Romeo Tonale are involved in a new recall in the United States initiated by the Stellantis Group. In the case of the brand’s high-performance sedan, the notice concerns certain 2024 model year vehicles that may have been assembled with incorrectly routed headlight wiring, as reported by FCA US LLC, the company representing Stellantis in North America.

Attention to the issue emerged in early September 2025, following a technical report related to a potential manufacturing defect affecting some Giulia Quadrifoglio units. In November, Stellantis launched an in-depth investigation involving its Engineering and Manufacturing departments, with the aim of assessing possible failure modes and their impact on vehicle operation.

Stellantis recalls Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Tonale in the US

Official confirmation arrived on November 25, 2025. FCA US LLC later clarified that the affected vehicles may not fully comply with US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard FMVSS 108, which regulates exterior lighting requirements. The wiring component is supplied by SEWS CABIND SpA, but Stellantis has taken responsibility for the recall.

According to estimates, the issue affects around 313 units of the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, produced between February 2 and December 3, 2024. All affected vehicles were built at the Cassino plant in Italy.

More significant from a safety standpoint is the recall involving the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV and its counterpart, the Dodge Hornet. In this case, the concern relates to the brake pedal, which under certain conditions could fail under stress, reducing braking effectiveness and increasing the risk of an accident. After several reports and one incident that occurred without injuries, Stellantis decided to take corrective action.

The intervention includes reinforcing the brake pedal assembly and will affect nearly 6,000 vehicles in total. The operation aims to restore proper safety and reliability levels, confirming the group’s commitment to closely monitor and promptly address any issues involving components critical to driving safety.