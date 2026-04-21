Alfa Romeo Giulia is still a true benchmark 10 years later, according to Top Gear

Top Gear has published a new test of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Q4 to mark the sedan’s tenth anniversary, and the magazine once again treats it as one of the dynamic benchmarks in the premium midsize sedan segment. In his review, Alvaro Sgueglia Mariano focuses on the version with the 280-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine and all-wheel drive, a configuration he sees as especially well balanced between driving enjoyment and everyday usability compared with the more extreme Quadrifoglio.

Top Gear still calls the Alfa Romeo Giulia a benchmark 10 years later

Much of the praise centers on the Giorgio platform, which even ten years after its introduction still stands out as one of the best architectures developed in the segment. Top Gear credits that platform for much of the Giulia’s dynamic quality, starting with steering that Mariano describes as quick, direct, and free from the artificial filtering found in many newer rivals. He also praises the front end for delivering a level of precision that has become rare among today’s premium sedans, while the Q4 all-wheel-drive system earns recognition for the way it manages power on corner exit without sacrificing either safety or clarity at higher speeds.

The review does acknowledge that the cabin no longer sits at the top of the class in technology and infotainment, an area where the passing years show most clearly, but it still judges the interior functional and consistent with the Giulia’s overall philosophy. In this car, the relationship between driver and mechanical hardware still matters more than digital features.

The fact that a sedan designed in 2016 can still earn this kind of praise from one of the world’s most influential automotive outlets confirms how strong the Giulia’s engineering project was from the start. It also shows that Alfa Romeo created a car with such a high dynamic baseline that it can still stand up to rivals that reached the market with nearly a decade more technological development behind them.