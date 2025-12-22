Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupé: this version could have challenged the BMW M4

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupé remains one of the most notable absences in the current generation of the brand’s D-segment sedan. Many enthusiasts believe that such a variant could have strengthened Alfa Romeo’s image in the premium market, offering a credible rival to models like the BMW M4 CS and bringing the brand back into a more emotional territory. At the same time, the decision to drop a Sportwagon version still proves hard to accept, especially considering the potential it could have delivered in terms of both image and sales.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupé imagined as a missed opportunity for the brand

Even ten years after the Giulia’s debut, designers and fans continue to imagine what a Giulia Coupé might have looked like. This is exactly what digital designer cool.car.design has done, sharing on Instagram a personal interpretation of a two-door version of the Biscione’s sedan. While such a model would likely not have generated large sales volumes, it could have reinforced the brand’s sporty DNA in a market now dominated by SUVs and crossovers.

In the render, the Giulia takes on a clearly performance-oriented coupé layout. The front end features a more aggressive bumper that frames the classic Alfa Romeo grille, while the hood incorporates functional air intakes. The front wheel arches appear more pronounced, and the rear section shows more sculpted surfaces, with accentuated volumes that give the car a stronger presence.

However, the most striking element is the large rear wing, which integrates well into the overall design and remains consistent with the project’s character. A ducktail spoiler, sharp side skirts, a racing-inspired rear diffuser, and sporty wheels complete the package. The absence of the Quadrifoglio badge suggests that this is not the most extreme version, which, paired with the twin-turbo V6, would have delivered true high-performance coupé-sedan levels.

Among the many reinterpretations seen over the years, this one stands out for its balance and credibility. The design looks visually convincing without pushing into excess. The real question now is whether the next-generation Giulia, expected no earlier than late 2027, will manage to address the long-standing desire for a coupé-inspired model. According to some rumors, the new Giulia could retain four doors while adopting a more aerodynamic, coupé-like profile. If executed well, this compromise could finally fill a historic gap in Alfa Romeo’s lineup.