Alfa Romeo Giulia celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Quadrifoglio at Retromóvil Madrid

Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio, one of the most recognized icons in the world of motorsports, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. A centenary that Alfa Romeo and its enthusiasts gathered at the Alfa Romeo Club are celebrating at the Retromóvil Auto&Moto event, taking place from November 24th to 26th at the IFEMA exhibition center in Madrid, featuring the Alfa Romeo Giulia.

The history of Quadrifoglio dates back to the winding roads of the Targa Florio in 1923. Alfa Romeo driver Ugo Sivocci adopted the Quadrifoglio symbol in his car as a lucky charm. This gesture not only marked the beginning of a tradition but also initiated a lasting relationship between Alfa Romeo and the cloverleaf symbol.

The current Quadrifoglio lineup will be represented at Retromóvil by an exceptional sports car, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, a worthy successor to this legacy. Equipped with a V6 2.9 T engine producing 520 HP, it features equipment designed to make the most of its performance, such as intelligent chassis control and Brembo brakes. Furthermore, there is the option to sit behind the wheel in Sparco sport seats, enhancing the “Racing” sensations of this version. Joining it at the show will be specimens provided by collectors and brand enthusiasts, such as an Alfa Romeo 33 “Produzione di Luis Villamil” and an Alfa Romeo GTV GTAm.

The design of the Alfa Romeo Giulia captures the essence of Italian style and sportsmanship to create a captivating, unmistakable, and timeless look. It also incorporates elements and stylistic details inspired by the brand’s legendary models, along with the latest advanced technologies.

The “3+3” headlamps of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia are a prime example of this philosophy. Originating from the 1989 Alfa Romeo SZ Zagato and revisited in the 1991 Proteo concept car, they have become a distinctive hallmark of the brand in the Alfa Romeo Tonale and the new generations of Giulia and Stelvio. In their current configuration, they play the role of providing Alfa Romeo cars with an easily recognizable luminous signature, featuring a timeless design and state-of-the-art lighting technology integration.

In another tribute to Alfa Romeo’s history, the front end of the new generation Giulia reinterprets the Trilobo, the ensemble formed by the triangular grille present in the brand’s models since 1949, and the two lower air intakes, which appeared in various mid-20th century vehicles like the 1952 “Disco Volante” prototype, the 1955 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint, and the legendary 1962 Alfa Romeo Spider Duetto.