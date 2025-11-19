Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio to stay on sale until 2027 with multiple special editions

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will remain on sale at least until the end of 2027, staying in the lineup until the next generations arrive. The current models were originally expected to make way for their successors in 2025–2026, but the delay of the new versions has forced the brand to extend their lifecycle significantly and rethink its strategy for the two years preceding the launch of the replacements, now scheduled between late 2027 and early 2028. To bridge the gap, Alfa Romeo will introduce a series of limited-run special editions, all strictly combustion-powered and offered at particularly attractive prices.

Alfa Romeo extends Giulia and Stelvio to 2027 and plans new limited editions

The first new variants could arrive as early as spring, when Alfa Romeo is expected to unveil the initial celebratory editions of the Giulia and Stelvio. Rather than one single special series, the company is preparing an entire program that will accompany both models throughout 2026 and 2027, likely with a balance between more affordable editions and more exclusive ones. The Quadrifoglio lineup is almost certain to take centre stage again: several upcoming specials will be designed to highlight the high-performance versions, reviving the formula that in recent years has turned the sportiest Giulias and Stelvios into true icons of the brand.

Among the special editions, the Giulia and Stelvio Luna Rossa, previewed during the announcement of the partnership with the namesake sailing team, are expected to feature. Other limited series are already in development, while awaiting more details on the next generations, which will be built on the STLA Large platform at the Cassino plant and, according to early reports, will be larger, more modern and stylistically more distinctive than the current models.

In short, the next two years will serve as a long farewell runway for today’s Giulia and Stelvio, celebrated not with simple facelifts, but with versions designed to leave a lasting mark among enthusiasts.