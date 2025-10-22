Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio: no facelifts planned, only minor updates

Alfa Romeo has decided to extend the commercial life of Giulia and Stelvio until the end of 2027, confirming their production for another two years. The postponement of new generations, initially expected before that date, has led the Biscione automaker to plan a transition phase in which the two cars will continue to cover the segment without radical interventions. After CEO Santo Ficili’s words, a real restyling was hypothesized while awaiting the true new generations, but according to the latest information there will only be minor updates, both technical and stylistic.

Therefore, from now until the end of the production cycle no major changes are expected. Giulia and Stelvio will maintain substantially the current configuration, with an engine range now focused on 2.2-liter diesels with 160 and 210 HP, adapted to the new Euro 6e-bis certification. These engines will continue to represent the heart of the offering until 2027, while the Quadrifoglio version, with its unmistakable V6, will remain in the lineup to satisfy high-performance enthusiasts.

On the aesthetic front, it is likely that Alfa Romeo will introduce only targeted tweaks to keep the lines and appeal of the two models fresh, without however distorting their iconic design. The goal is to accompany the end-of-career path with a series of special editions and celebratory versions, designed to maintain high public interest until the arrival of the successors. Essentially, some modifications could be made similar to the ‘new’ Tonale.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio should be unveiled toward the end of 2027, then enter production and debut on the market during 2028.