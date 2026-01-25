Alfa Romeo Giulia 2028: ambitious new versions could shake up the segment

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will arrive later than originally planned. After delaying the Stelvio, the brand has now confirmed that the Giulia will also debut in 2028. The new management made this decision to rethink the project from the ground up, working on both engineering and design. Alfa Romeo initially scheduled the new generation for spring 2026, but the brand chose to redesign the car more thoroughly in order to deliver a stronger step forward and reinforce its position in the premium segment.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: what to expect from the 2028 model

Alfa Romeo is developing an all-new Giulia based on the STLA Large platform, with production set to take place at the Cassino plant in Italy. From a design standpoint, the next Giulia will move away from the traditional three-box sedan layout and adopt a more modern fastback-style profile, with a sleeker roofline and a more dynamic rear end. The brand aims to make the car look more contemporary while preserving the elegance that has always defined the Giulia.

Driving pleasure will remain a core pillar of the project. The top versions promise class-leading performance and a higher technical level than the current generation. Despite the disappointment caused by the delay, early reports suggest that the new Giulia could impress precisely because of its overall quality and engineering depth.

The Quadrifoglio version should remain at the top of the range, although Alfa Romeo will likely revise its formula. The brand may adopt a high-performance hybrid powertrain, while the future of a purely combustion-based engine remains uncertain. Reports also mention a possible fully electric version with output exceeding 1,000 horsepower, as well as a potential range-extender variant, although Alfa Romeo has yet to confirm either option. For the North American market, the company may also consider the turbocharged Hurricane six-cylinder engine, possibly in electrified form.

At a later stage, Alfa Romeo could introduce high-performance special editions such as a GTA or GTAm, designed to highlight the most extreme side of the model. For now, however, those versions remain part of longer-term planning.

With no official images or spy shots available yet, the car’s final design remains open to speculation. Recent renders offer a glimpse of what the next Giulia could look like, but Alfa Romeo will reveal the real car only when Stellantis decides to lift the curtain, likely sometime in 2026.