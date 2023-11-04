Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Lancia: the cars that will debut in 2024 and 2025

Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Lancia are set to enrich their respective lineups with numerous innovations in the coming years. The Stellantis group doesn’t hide its strong focus on these three automotive brands that have made history in Italy’s automotive sector. In 2024, we will witness three significant unveilings. The first to arrive will be the new Lancia Ypsilon, expected to debut in the first quarter of 2024. This car will mark Lancia’s return to Europe after a long period during which the brand was only marketed in Italy and with only one model: the current Ypsilon. The new Ypsilon will be a compact sedan, measuring approximately 4 meters in length, and will be produced in Spain at Figueruelas on the CMP platform. It will feature an elegant style to appeal to a broader audience and will be available with both internal combustion and 100 percent electric engines.

Here are the plans for Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Lancia in 2024 and 2025

In April 2024, the new Alfa Romeo B-SUV will make its debut, and the name will be revealed next month. This car will be launched in April, coinciding with its commercial release. It will serve as the brand’s future entry-level vehicle and the first Biscione car to have a fully electric version. The SUV will be manufactured in Tychy, Poland, alongside the Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger. The first images of what should be the final version of this car have already surfaced. The model is expected to become Alfa Romeo’s bestseller in no time and will appeal to those who loved the Giulietta and MiTo, according to CEO Jean Philippe Imparato.

The third model to arrive in 2024 in the lineup of these famous Italian automakers, following the new Lancia Ypsilon and Alfa Romeo B-SUV, will be the new Fiat Panda. This car, built on the Smart Car platform, the same as the Citroen e-C3, will be a 4-meter square-shaped crossover inspired by the Fiat Centoventi concept car. Its debut is scheduled for July 2024, most likely on the 11th, a historic date for Fiat as it marks the company’s 125th anniversary. This car will be one of Stellantis’ first low-cost electric cars, with a price under 24,000 euros for the version with a 320 km range. There also seems to be another electric version with a smaller battery and a range of about 200 km, expected to cost less than 20,000 euros. The lineup will also include an even more affordable hybrid version.

In 2025, we can also expect significant developments for Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Lancia. The debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon HF, the top-of-the-line version of Lancia’s future car with around 240 horsepower, is anticipated. It’s not clear at the moment whether it will be electric or hybrid. More details will be available next year when the regular version of Ypsilon is unveiled. Also in 2025, we can look forward to the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, the next generation of the renowned D-segment sedan from Biscione. It will be electric only, built on the STLA Large platform, and likely produced in Cassino, Italy. This car is considered crucial for Biscione’s future as it aims to become the premium brand within the Stellantis group. The car should have an even sportier and more aggressive style than the current model and will feature a Quadrifoglio version with around a thousand horsepower. The design will be inspired by the latest releases from the Milanese automaker.

Finally, the year should conclude with the debut of the new Fiat Multipla. At the moment, this is the name for a future C-segment crossover that Fiat plans to launch by the end of that year, intending to replace both the Fiat Tipo and 500X, which are expected to be discontinued by that time. It should be a square-shaped crossover, about 4.3 meters long, closely related to the new Fiat Panda, serving as a larger version of it. This will be the future flagship of the Italian brand.