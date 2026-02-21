Alfa Romeo faces mounting pressure from fans for a new flagship

A flagship sedan is not part of Alfa Romeo’s plans, and CEO Santo Ficili made that clear in recent months. Large executive sedans, traditionally dominated by German manufacturers, do not fit the strategic direction of the Italian brand. Still, this does not stop enthusiasts from continuing to dream, nor designers from giving shape to that vision. That is exactly what Roibeárd Gráinséir has done. The designer shared on Facebook a render called Alfa Romeo Medici, a luxury sedan that symbolically brings the Biscione back into the flagship segment through a blend of elegance, technology and sporty character.

Alfa Romeo Medici render imagines a luxury flagship sedan fans still dream about

The front centers around the upright Alfa Romeo shield grille, framed by a slim LED light signature that stretches toward sharp, modern headlights. The hood features clean yet sculpted surfaces, while the bumper integrates refined air intakes without excessive aggression. The overall impression conveys authority without sacrificing dynamism.

From the side, the proportions reveal a substantial sedan, with a long wheelbase and a well-balanced rear. The roofline slopes progressively toward the back, shaping an almost fastback profile that visually lightens the car and adds momentum. Surfaces remain taut and fluid, complemented by large multi-spoke wheels, flush door handles and chrome accents that reinforce the premium positioning.

At the rear, a horizontal light signature spans the full width of the car, emphasizing stability and road presence. Carefully designed exhaust outlets hint at a sporty nature, while the lower diffuser completes the look with coherence. This remains only a render, yet it succeeds in reigniting an idea that many Alfa Romeo enthusiasts have never stopped nurturing, even if reality currently points elsewhere.