Alfa Romeo faces a defining year as Stellantis prepares its next strategic plan

2026 is shaping up as a transition year for Alfa Romeo. After pushing the new Giulia and Stelvio back to 2028, the brand is not expected to launch strategically important new models over the next few months. At most, Alfa Romeo may limit itself to a few special editions of the current range and possible previews tied to the Bottega Fuoriserie program.

Attention is instead focusing on May 21, when Antonio Filosa presents Stellantis’ new strategic plan. That event could finally provide clearer guidance on the brand’s medium-term direction by clarifying not only the final timing of the future Giulia and Stelvio, but also the fate of the other models expected to complete the lineup in the following years, starting with the Tonale successor and a possible compact crossover that would sit between the Junior and the Tonale itself.

Alfa Romeo is entering a key transition phase as attention turns to May 21

The commercial starting point still looks favorable. In 2025, Alfa Romeo closed the year with global growth of more than 20 percent, topping 73,000 units sold worldwide. Europe led that result with a 31.1 percent increase, driven to a large extent by the Junior. The first quarter of 2026 also delivered encouraging signs, with Stellantis reporting a 5 percent gain for Alfa Romeo in the United States compared with the previous quarter, a sign that positive momentum is beginning to extend beyond Europe.

Even so, volumes are not the only issue. The more delicate challenge for Alfa Romeo lies in its ability to combine commercial growth with a stronger identity and a more solid premium position. Models such as the Junior and Tonale are helping the brand widen its customer base, but the real test will be proving that this expansion does not come at the expense of the qualities that make Alfa Romeo recognizable and different from its rivals, namely distinctive design, sportiness, driving pleasure, and technical character.

That balance between accessibility and brand coherence will shape much of Alfa Romeo’s future over the next few years. The strategic plan on May 21 will likely show how clearly Stellantis understands that challenge and which path it intends to follow in order to face it.