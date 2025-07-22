Alfa Romeo: everything we know about the future lineup as of July 2025

As of July 2025, Alfa Romeo‘s future continues to be clouded with uncertainty. The only confirmed news is the delay in launching the new generations of the Giulia and Stelvio, announced by CEO Santo Ficili, though without providing specific dates. Recent rumors paint a concerning picture: production could be pushed back to mid-2028. Surprisingly, there’s also talk that the new Giulia might arrive before the Stelvio, reversing the originally planned sequence.

This scenario would extend the commercial lifespan of the current models, now considered end-of-cycle. However, Alfa Romeo appears determined to keep them in the market for another two to three years, possibly through special editions and perhaps a mild facelift.

Alfa Romeo’s future remains shrouded in uncertainty

Recent days have also brought speculation about a new model arriving in 2026. Reports suggest it could be an entirely new SUV positioned between the Tonale and Stelvio, measuring approximately 4.6 meters in length and based on the STLA Medium platform. By year’s end, Alfa Romeo’s new industrial plan, awaited from Santo Ficili and Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, should clarify the situation.

One of the few confirmed models in the future lineup is the E-CUV, nicknamed “E-Jet” by former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. This will be an electric SUV with innovative styling, expected to debut in early 2029, with production beginning mid-year. This model will mark a historic milestone as the first Alfa Romeo built in the United States, at the Jefferson North plant in Detroit.

The Tonale’s future also hangs in the balance. Some believe it will be replaced by the “mystery” SUV arriving in 2026, while others suggest these are two separate projects. The only certainty for now is that current Tonale production will continue at least through the end of 2027. Any replacement won’t arrive before 2028.

There’s no concrete news regarding a possible Giulietta successor, despite recent discussions. The limited-edition sports car front has also gone quiet, despite the success of the new 33 Stradale. In this context, speculation suggests a future Duetto could become the next project for the “Bottega” program, dedicated to exclusive limited-production models. Nothing official yet, but with such a rich heritage, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Alfa Romeo resurrect another legendary nameplate.