Alfa Romeo E-SUV: its development is already well underway

The Alfa Romeo E-SUV is set to become a significant addition to the Italian automaker’s lineup, with its launch anticipated in 2027. Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, has recently shared insights into this upcoming model.

The development of the Alfa Romeo E-SUV is well underway, and it’s expected to hit the market by 2027 or possibly late 2026

Alfa Romeo‘s CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has confirmed that this model will be exclusively electric, featuring a substantial size of approximately 5 meters. The design process for the Alfa Romeo E-SUV, having been underway for two years, promises a unique and striking style for this future model. While specifics are still under wraps, it is known that this vehicle will stand as the marque’s flagship. The design is targeting excellence in critical markets for the brand’s growth, particularly aiming to cement its status as a global premium brand, with a focus on the United States and China.

Following the E-SUV, Alfa Romeo is likely to unveil another E-segment model about a year later. This model could be a sporty coupe-style sedan, reminiscent of the SZ style, potentially named the New Alfa Romeo GTV. Both vehicles will use an extended version of the STLA Large platform, the same as for the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV. The new model is set to epitomize Alfa Romeo’s excellence in design, performance, luxury, spaciousness, technology, and sophistication. Although its debut is still several years away, the development of this model appears to be advancing well.

It is expected that more information about this highly anticipated vehicle will surface next year, as it is poised to play an important role in the automaker’s range. We will keep you informed with the latest updates. For now, we present one of the many conceptual renders circulating online, envisioning the potential design of this future model.