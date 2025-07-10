Alfa Romeo E-Jet for the US: everything we know so far in July 2025

In the coming years, Alfa Romeo could make its long-awaited return to the E-segment, a crucial category for any premium brand aspiring to compete on a global scale. The rumor had already emerged during the management of former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, and it appears not to have been shelved with the arrival of new CEO Santo Ficili. However, those expecting a classic three-box sedan will be disappointed. The model destined to mark the Biscione’s return to this segment will not be a traditional sedan, but something completely new, at least according to the previews that have emerged so far.

Alfa Romeo ready to return to the E-segment: a new electric flagship expected, produced in the USA

The project, known internally as E-Jet, should debut between 2028 and 2030 and promises to be a car with an unprecedented and surprising design, as declared by the brand’s former CEO in the past. It will be built on an extended version of Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, with technical specifications shared with other group models, and a length that could approach five meters.

The new Alfa Romeo E-Jet could become the first Alfa Romeo built in the United States, in one of Stellantis’ facilities located in Detroit. A strategic choice that underlines the brand’s intention to strengthen its presence in the North American market, where it aims to position itself more competitively in the high-end segment.

The car will be offered with all-wheel drive and various battery configurations to meet different range requirements. It remains to be confirmed whether it will be offered exclusively in electric version or whether it will also be available with thermal engines.

Almost certain, however, is the presence of a Quadrifoglio version, which promises to be the most powerful road-going Alfa Romeo ever produced. It will be an exclusive model, with a list price that could exceed $100,000, designed more for the American market than for Europe, where its dimensions and premium positioning will limit its distribution.

Further details about the project and launch will emerge with the presentation of Stellantis‘ new industrial plan, expected in the coming months. It will be CEO Santo Ficili and Antonio Filosa, Stellantis‘ new CEO, who will give the definitive green light to this ambitious strategy, which aims to consolidate Alfa Romeo’s presence in the high-end segments of the global market.