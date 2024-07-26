Alfa Romeo: design revolution for fifth model in 2027

Abandoning traditional aesthetic canons, Alfa Romeo is heading toward a revolutionary, all-new design ready to disrupt the E-segment and win over a new generation of drivers.

Alfa Romeo: styling revolution looming with fifth model for 2027

Alfa Romeo has been working on a number of exciting innovations for its future lately. Now, it is also preparing to unveil what is sure to be a new styling course starting in 2027, which is the debut year of the fifth model in the range. Although this is a car still completely shrouded in mystery, this new arrival will surely mark a turning point for the brand. Indeed, we will probably see an abandonment of the aesthetic canons used so far and move more toward a new and revolutionary type of design.

Alfa Romeo’s compact SUV, Junior, was launched last April and certainly represented the beginning of this big change in sight for the brand, thanks to its completely revised “Trilobo” grille and slim LED headlights. Therefore, the future of the E-segment could certainly be poised to upset all the expectations one has for future design.

A new era of design and performance

As announced by Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Stellantis premium brand, this new model coming in the next few years “something never seen before“ since it will be neither a sedan nor a traditional SUV. So what it hints at is a design that defies current conventions, a stylus that should be able to bring together sportiness, elegance, innovation, and technology in a way we have not seen until now.

While technical details remain scarce, we only know that the new vehicle will rise on the STLA Large platform, the same one that will make possible the creation of the future Giulia and Stelvio coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Production will take place at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, and as already announced the main targets will be the markets of the United States and China.

With the features we are sure to see in the future, the new 2027 model represents a strong bet for Alfa Romeo, which shows itself definitely ready to redefine its styling canons to try to win over a new generation of drivers. Over the next few years, details of this fascinating car will likely gradually emerge, raising the anticipation and curiosity of Alfa Romeo enthusiasts.