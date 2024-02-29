Alfa Romeo: current sales growth driven by diesel models

In recent years, Alfa Romeo has experienced a significant revival. Throughout 2023, the Biscione automotive brand saw a 70 percent growth across Europe, even reaching an 85 percent increase in January 2024. Although registrations are still limited compared to other brands, given that the historic Italian marque offers only two SUVs, the Stelvio and Tonale, and one sedan, the Giulia, these numbers are very promising.

Alfa Romeo: Diesel sales on the rise

“Alfa Romeo has awakened,” states a Biscione partner in southern Germany, while Niccolò Biagioli, Director of Premium Brands at Stellantis Germany, emphasizes: “We are growing steadily. My goal is to exceed a market share of 0.5 percent, surpassing 14,000 cars sold.”

This target appears achievable, considering that “We already have many pending orders from the second half of 2023, which will materialize in the coming months,” Biagioli explains. The main driver is the Tonale, which has recorded record numbers in Spain and other European countries, with strong sales in Italy as well, accounting for a third of new registrations in 2023.

What’s surprising is that Alfa Romeo’s resurgence is happening without fully electric models. Biagioli explains: “We are attracting diesel customers with our cars.” However, the brand is not opposed to electric vehicles, as demonstrated by the imminent launch of the new Alfa Romeo Milano, scheduled for April 10, with fully electric and hybrid versions, followed by electric versions of the Giulia and Stelvio starting in 2025, until all Alfas produced will be exclusively battery-powered by 2027.

Biagioli clarifies: “We want to be the fastest brand in the transition from zero-emission engines to zero-combustion engines.” However, Alfa Romeo does not want to be involved in price wars: “We will not engage in massive discounts. This has never been our way of operating. You will not find significant discounts on Alfa Romeos on the market.”