Alfa Romeo could emerge as Stellantis’ sole premium brand in the future

2026 could prove to be a pivotal year for Alfa Romeo, even though no immediate product launches are expected. Paradoxically, the absence of new debuts may create room for the most important announcements, those aimed at clarifying the brand’s long-term future. For some time now, the industry has been waiting for a clear definition of Alfa Romeo’s industrial plans, including which models are coming and, above all, realistic launch timelines.

At the moment, the only confirmed projects involve the next generations of the Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio, all of which have been delayed compared to the original schedule. Alongside these models, speculation continues about an additional compact vehicle positioned between the Junior and the Tonale. However, no official confirmation has been provided so far. What now appears certain is that Alfa Romeo will not return to the E-segment with a large SUV, as that project has reportedly been shelved.

Alfa Romeo: key decisions ahead as brand strategy comes into focus

The broader context becomes even more interesting when considering ongoing discussions about the structure of Stellantis’ premium brands. Today, Alfa Romeo shares this positioning with Lancia and DS Automobiles. In recent months, however, repeated reports have pointed to a possible strategic revision. Under the leadership of CEO Antonio Filosa, the group is said to be aiming to reduce overlap between brands and focus investments where growth potential is strongest. As a result, brands with lower volumes could be rethought or resized.

According to some rumors, Lancia and DS may follow different paths rather than disappearing altogether. Lancia could move toward a more accessible offering, built around compact models with less ambitious pricing. DS, meanwhile, might be repositioned closer to the Citroën universe, emphasizing design and comfort over a fully premium role.

If such a reorganization were to take shape, Alfa Romeo could emerge as the group’s only true premium brand. That shift would significantly change its strategic role within Stellantis. In that scenario, increased investment would come as no surprise, along with a broader and more structured lineup built around a globally recognized brand with a clearly defined sporting identity.

For now, these remain assumptions. Nevertheless, recent statements from Lancia’s leadership, signals coming from Stellantis, and comments made by Filosa himself suggest that something is indeed taking shape. As a result, the coming year could bring meaningful developments on this front.