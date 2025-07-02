Alfa Romeo: continues to grow in the Italian market in June

Alfa Romeo records 2,585 registrations and 2.0 percent market share in June

Alfa Romeo in June up 89% and 1.1 percentage points respectively compared to the same month in 2024. In the first half of the year, the brand registered 16,892 units, a 38 percent increase over the same period in 2024 and a market share of 2.0 percent, up 0.6 percentage points. Junior and Tonale drive the month’s results, confirming themselves as pillars of the range thanks to a complete, technological proposal consistent with the needs of contemporary mobility. June was also a month of celebrations for Alfa Romeo, between the big 115th anniversary rally in Arese and the triumph at the 1000 Miglia with a historic hat trick on the podium.

Alfa Romeo June growth for the Italian market

Alfa Romeo‘s growth in the Italian market continues with momentum: the month of June closes with 2,585 registrations, up 89 percent compared to June 2024, and a market share of 2.0 percent, marking progress of 1.1 percentage points. This result further consolidates the brand’s development path, supported by a strong identity and an increasingly competitive range.

In the final figures for the first half of 2025, the numbers also confirm the positive trend: 16,892 Alfa Romeo cars were registered from January to June, an increase of 38 percent over the same period in 2024. Market share stands at 2.0 percent, up 0.6 percentage points, confirming an increasingly solid and recognized positioning.

At the center of this success is Alfa Romeo Junior, the sporty B-SUV that has been able to reinterpret the spirit of the brand in a compact and accessible key. With a range from the 280-hp Veloce Electric version to the new Q4 Hybrid, the Junior represents the most complete answer in the segment. Alongside Junior, Tonale continues to play a strategic role in the Alfa Romeo range. A symbol of the brand’s energy transition, it is now a reference in the premium C-SUV scene thanks to its balance of sportiness, efficiency and advanced technical content.

Good results also for Giulia and Stelvio, which in their respective segments continue to embody the essence of Alfa Romeo sportiness.

In short, the month of June once again testifies to Alfa Romeo’s ability to interpret market evolution with consistency and vision, enhancing its heritage of sportiness, Italian excellence and innovation. Also making this extraordinary month even more special were the celebrations for the brand’s 115th anniversary, which were celebrated with a large international gathering at the Arese Historical Museum attracting thousands of fans and clubs from all over the world. An event full of excitement and passion, including parades, parades, flashmobs and exclusive meetings, which reaffirmed the deep bond between Alfa Romeo and its global community.

Sealing the deal was the triumph at the 2025 1000 Miglia: the 1929 6C 1750 Super Sport took the top step of the podium, followed by two other vintage Alfa Romeos, in a memorable hat trick that confirms the brand’s historic role in competition. Among the protagonists was also the 1900 Super Sprint from 1956, from the Stellantis Heritage collection and brought to the race by the Luna Rossa team: a perfect combination of Italian excellence, which looks with ambition to the 38th America’s Cup – the oldest and most prestigious regatta in the world – expected for the first time in Italy in the extraordinary setting of the Gulf of Naples.