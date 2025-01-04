Alfa Romeo celebrates triple award win for Giulia Quadrifoglio and Junior Veloce in UK

Alfa Romeo celebrates a trio of awards won for both the Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Junior Veloce. The Giulia Quadrifoglio was named “Best Performance Car 2024” at the annual Cinch Car of the Year Awards and was named one of the “Best New Cars of the Year” by City AM. The Junior Veloce was also named “Car Of The Year” by the Southern Group of Motoring Writers (SGMW) and was also second in the “Best Electric Car” category at Cinch.

Alfa Romeo wins three awards in the United Kingdom thanks to Giulia Quadrifoglio and Junior Veloce

The SGMW awarded its highest recognition to the new Alfa Romeo Junior, giving it the coveted Car of the Year title. Ian Robertson, President of the Southern Group of Motoring Writers, said: “The new Alfa Romeo Junior is truly brilliant to drive. In Veloce form, it’s the most performant Alfa that has been launched recently. Moreover, it’s the most manageable hatchback that Alfa has ever made, including the Alfasud. With the Junior, Alfa Romeo proves that it’s still possible to buy a compact car that’s fun to drive, a car you can really be passionate about.”

Junior Veloce represents Italian sportiness and was developed to bring Alfa Romeo DNA to the brand’s first electric car and was overseen by the same team that supervised other iconic models including 4C, 8C, Giulia Quadrifoglio, and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Powered by a 280 HP electric motor delivering 345 Nm of torque, Junior Veloce can travel up to 410 km (WLTP) and can charge from 20 to 80% in less than 30 minutes using a 100 kW fast charger.

It benefits from a Torsen limited-slip differential, lowered suspension by 25 mm, and improved brakes to give it the best handling in its class, the best road feel, and the best overall driving dynamics. The Junior Veloce features steering with a 14.6 calibration ratio for better feedback, sports suspension lowered by 25 mm to improve cornering stability, and an enhanced braking system with 380 mm front discs and four-piston monoblock calipers for exceptional braking performance.

Cinch awarded the Giulia Quadrifoglio “Best Performance Car 2024” at its inaugural awards. Sam Sheehan, Editorial Director at Cinch, commented on the Giulia’s win: “Launching an updated Giulia Quadrifoglio in the year the new Junior arrived reminded us of the best of Alfa Romeo’s past while looking to the future. And starting with the Junior in Veloce form, Alfa has emphasized how even a fully electric crossover needn’t stray too far from the turbocharged path of the much-loved Giulia. Both cars have exceptional road presence while offering delicate handling to an enthusiast driver, but what sealed the deal for our awards was how they do this without compromising everyday usability.”

The Giulia Quadrifoglio is powered by a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 engine producing 520 HP in combination with a mechanical limited-slip differential derived from the Giulia GTA to optimize torque transfer and increase stability, agility, and cornering speed. The use of ultralight materials such as aluminum for the engine and carbon fiber for the driveshaft, hood, spoiler, and side skirts, as well as active aerodynamics, ensures the best driving dynamics in its class.

With City AM also recognizing the Giulia Quadrifoglio among the “Best New Cars of the Year,” the newspaper’s Motoring Writer, Tim Pitt, stated: “Now nine years old, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is aging like a robust Italian red wine. While other super sedans become bigger and heavier, weighed down by unnecessary technology, the simple pleasures of the 520 HP, 1,650 kg Giulia become increasingly satisfying.”