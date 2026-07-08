Alfa Romeo breaks its long Australian slumber: prices for the new Tonale and Junior

Alfa Romeo is no longer the global powerhouse it once was, a sad reality made blindingly obvious by its radio silence in regional markets. In Australia, for instance, the brand hasn’t bothered to introduce a single new product since dropping the limited Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema back in mid-January 2026. Thankfully, the corporate overlords have finally remembered the land down under, launching a strategic offensive with the updated Alfa Romeo Tonale and a limited-run Sport Speciale edition to convince buyers that the Biscione still has a pulse.

The new Tonale arrives with a fresh face, aggressively borrowing styling cues from cars you actually want but probably cannot afford. The new 3D concave Scudetto grille is allegedly inspired by the exotic 33 Stradale, while the front air intakes tip their hat to the hardcore Giulia GTA and GTAm. You can wrap it in Rosso Brera, Verde Monza, or a Sport Speciale-exclusive Giallo Ocra, all paired with a trendy black roof. Inside, the cabin gets a redesigned center console featuring a rotary gear selector, upgraded materials, and lush red leather inserts.

Under the hood, Australian buyers can choose between two electrified powertrains boasting optimized hybrid control processors meant to make power delivery less sluggish and more linear. The entry-level Ibrida relies on a 48V mild-hybrid setup and a 1.5-liter turbo engine pushing out 172 HP. If you want more traction and less environmental guilt, the top-tier Ibrida Plug-In Q4 delivers an electrified all-wheel-drive system, a six-speed automatic transmission, 266 HP, and up to 59 kilometers of zero-emission WLTP range.

Alfa has simplified the lineup down to a single Veloce trim, which now graciously bundles premium equipment as standard, including perforated black leather upholstery, eight-way power adjustable, heated, and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The Veloce Hybrid kicks off at 64,990 AUD, while the plug-in variant hits a steep 78,990 AUD.

If that feels too mainstream, the global Sport Speciale limited edition steps in for both the Tonale Ibrida and the smaller 2026 Junior Hybrid. This package slaps on a gloss black body kit, ice gray accents, and bi-color “Fori” alloy wheels.

Inside, both models get drenched in Alcantara with ice gray stitching, but the Junior caps it off with an Alcantara dashboard, while the Tonale sweetens the deal with a premium Harman Kardon sound system, a leather steering wheel, and “biscione”-inspired ambient lighting to remind you of the heritage you just financed. The price tag for this exclusive marketing magic stands at 51,990 AUD for the Junior and 68,990 AUD for the Tonale.