Alfa Romeo sends 19 ultra-rare Giulia “Estrema” to Australia

If you live in Australia and have a burning desire to own a piece of Italian history, and you happen to be one of exactly 19 people with the right bank balance, your chariot has arrived. The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema is officially heading Down Under as a collectors-only special series that pays a high-octane homage to the legendary Quadrifoglio badge. At a starting price of $186,990 AUD (roughly $124,887 USD), it’s not just a car; it’s an invitation to a very exclusive, very fast club.

Built on the acclaimed Giorgio architecture, this track-inspired beast is powered by Alfa’s 2.9-liter V6 biturbo engine. It pumps out a ferocious 512 HP and 447 lb-ft of torque, which translates to a 0-60 mph sprint in a neck-snapping 3.8 seconds. If you find a stretch of road long enough, it will eventually hit an electronically limited top speed of 191 mph. To ensure you don’t fly off into the bush, the car features a carbon fiber Alfa Active Aero Wing at the back and a mechanical rear differential to keep that power in check.

Stylistically, the Estrema is drenched in carbon fiber, from the “Scudetto” front grille and side skirts to the rear spoiler and mirror caps. It sits on the brand’s iconic “teeledial” alloy wheels, backed by black-painted Brembo brakes. Inside, the obsession with carbon fiber continues across the dashboard, center console, and steering wheel, complemented by a 12.3-inch digital “Cannocchiale” instrument cluster.

As Alfa Romeo celebrates its 115th anniversary, this limited edition marks nine years of production at the Cassino plant. Buyers can choose between Etna Red, Vulcano Black, or the show-stopping Montreal Green. To make the $187k pill easier to swallow, each of the 19 owners will receive a commemorative plaque, a certificate of authenticity, and an exclusive 33 Stradale limited edition book.

It’s a fitting tribute to a brand that won the first-ever Grand Prix World Championship in 1925 and the first two Formula 1 titles. Just remember: in a country of millions, only 19 of these will exist.