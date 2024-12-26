Alfa Romeo, brake alarm: thousands of cars recalled in the USA

Alfa Romeo recalls thousands of Giulia and Stelvio in U.S. due to potential brake failure

A major piece of news is enlivening the Italian automaker Alfa Romeo. In fact, we are talking about thousands of Giulia and Stelvio cars that have been sold in the United States and that could be hiding a serious brake problem. Due to a manufacturing defect, the connection between the brake pedal and the brake booster could break during travel, risking complete failure of the brake system.

Thousands of Alfa Romeos at risk for brakes

According to Alfa Romeo, 2,021 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models in the United States may have been produced with a loose connection between the brake pedal input rod and the actuator rod on the brake booster. Therefore, it seems possible that the piston and pushrod could separate while driving. This gives rise to an event which means that the mechanical connection of the brake pedal and brake servo may no longer be “guaranteed” as it normally should be in any vehicle.

Speaking even more simply, we can simplify by saying that the vehicles could experience total brake failure, leaving only the electronic parking brake as a last resort to stop the car. Therefore, the historic Biscione brand has recommended owners of these Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio units to pay special attention to possible and possible signs of malfunction. In particular, they should keep an eye out for the appearance of abnormal noises or unstable behavior of the brake pedal. These symptoms could be a sign that their vehicle is involved in the reported problem.

No accidents so far, but concern continues

Of the 2,021 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio affected by the defect, 1,025 are expected to be of the Giulia model examples produced between May 30, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2020. The other 996 belong to the Stelvio model, which instead were produced between May 23, 2019 and Dec. 20, 2019. The Italian automaker has identified the cause of the problem in these Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio as a mis-calibrated screwing station during the production phase of the vehicles, which may have generated inadequately tightened connections.

Although the manufacturer is not aware of any accidents, injuries to people or property, or fires caused by the problem, it has nevertheless decided to issue a recall just in case. U.S. dealers of Alfa Romeo will then be notified of the recall on Jan. 3, 2025, while owners should receive notifications around Feb. 7, 2025. As part of the recall, the pushrod linkage will be inspected and, if necessary, dealers will replace the brake booster free of charge.