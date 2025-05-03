Alfa Romeo, best month in last 5 years as number of sales in its home country

Alfa Romeo closes April with 3,273 registrations (+43% compared to the same month in 2024) and a market share at 2.4%, its best monthly result since 2020. Junior protagonist of the month with 1,775 units, the brand’s best-selling model and most complete range in the premium B-SUV segment thanks also to the new Q4 Hybrid version. Tonale exceeds 100,000 units produced and registered 1,147 registrations in April, confirming itself as a global pillar of the brand and a symbol of Italian industrial excellence. 11,794 units registered in the first four months of 2025, up 33 percent from 2024 with market share at 2.0 percent, confirming steady and structured growth.

Alfa Romeo sales month April in Italy

The growth trend continues for Alfa Romeo, which closes an extremely positive month of April in Italy. With 3,273 registrations, in fact, the brand records a 43 percent increase over the same month in 2024, gaining a market share of 2.4 percent, up 0.7 percentage points. This is the best monthly result since April 2020.

Alfa Romeo Junior and Alfa Romeo Tonale registered models

Driving the performance is Alfa Romeo Junior, the compact sports car that has conquered the market thanks to its dual hybrid and electric offerings and its distinctive styling: with 1,775 registrations, it accounts for more than half of the brand’s volumes in the month, confirming it as the Biscione’s best-selling model and the one with the most complete range in the premium B-SUV segment, thanks also to the recent introduction of the Q4 Hybrid version, which will certainly contribute to its success.

It is followed by the excellent commercial results of Alfa Romeo Tonale, which with 1,147 registered units is confirmed among the pillars of the brand’s offer. It was precisely the C-SUV, which marked the brand’s entry into the era of electrification, that recently passed the milestone of 100,000 units produced at the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, a symbol of Italian manufacturing excellence. A global brand ambassador, after all, the Tonale combines Italian style, cutting-edge technology and sportiness in a proposition appreciated by public and critics worldwide.

In the cumulative year, Alfa Romeo also confirms its momentum. In the first four months of 2025, the brand totaled 11,794 registrations, up 33 percent from the same period in 2024, with a market share of 2.0 percent, up 0.5 percentage points.

These brilliant results confirm the solidity of Alfa Romeo’s strategy, based on a renewed range, the enhancement of Italian know-how, and the ability to interpret the needs of contemporary mobility without giving up its sporty DNA.