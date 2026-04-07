Alfa Romeo and the future of sedans: why they could still matter a lot to the brand

Alfa Romeo built much of its reputation on sedans, cars that over the decades have combined formal elegance, balanced proportions, and a kind of driving pleasure that few other brands have managed to match. Many of Alfa Romeo’s most iconic models belong to this category, and that is exactly why the sedan still stands today as one of the most recognizable elements of the brand’s identity.

Alfa Romeo still needs sedans to express its true identity

The market, however, has shifted strongly toward SUVs and crossovers, vehicles that attract a broader audience and often deliver stronger margins for automakers. In that environment, sedans naturally lose space, but Alfa Romeo cannot approach the issue from a purely commercial angle. If the brand walked away from this type of car, it would also weaken a fundamental part of its own DNA, the part that ties Alfa Romeo to sportiness, driver focus, Italian elegance, and a strongly defined technical character.

That is the challenge shaping Alfa Romeo’s future. On one side, the brand needs to grow, reach a wider audience, and compete in the segments that now drive global demand. On the other, it still needs to express the qualities that have always separated it from its rivals. Among all body styles, the sedan probably remains the one that can best tell the full story of what Alfa Romeo stands for.

Right now, the only model of this kind that appears to have a clear place in Alfa Romeo’s future plan is the new Giulia. Reports indicate that the company has pushed its debut from 2026 to 2028 and that it should still keep combustion powertrains in the lineup. Many enthusiasts now hope the next-generation Giulia can carry forward everything an Alfa Romeo sedan has always represented.

Even so, the issue goes beyond the commercial viability of models like this. Alfa Romeo must also decide whether it can still use sedans as image builders and credibility builders for the brand as a whole. That is the context in which a render created by digital designer Angelo Fallarint becomes relevant, because it tries to imagine one possible future sedan from Alfa Romeo.

His proposal shows a low and sleek car with deeply sculpted surfaces, a clean front end built around the central Alfa shield, slim headlights, and a four-door grand touring layout that strongly recalls the brand’s sporting tradition. The rear follows the same logic, using a full-width lighting signature and a wide, muscular shape to create an image in which elegance and aggression coexist naturally. For Alfa Romeo, sedans still matter because they remain the type of car in which design, technical substance, and brand identity come together most completely.