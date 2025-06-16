Alfa Romeo and Maserati: is a merger truly on the horizon?

Recent statements by Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo and Maserati, reveal the increasingly concrete possibility of a strategic alliance between the two historic Italian brands. The occasion was the presentation of the collaboration between the Biscione brand and the Luna Rossa sailing team, during which Ficili hinted that the coming months will be crucial for the future of both companies.

Stellantis brands Alfa Romeo, Maserati eye strategic partnership under new CEO

“On June 23rd, the new CEO of Stellantis will be appointed,” Ficili explained. “After this transition, we will define the strategic alignment with him and subsequently present the joint industrial plan for Alfa Romeo and Maserati, seeking to identify synergies and productive collaborations.”

Although nothing is official yet, the manager’s remarks leave room for interpretations that could sound like a preview of a very close alliance, if not something even deeper between the two Italian brands. Alfa Romeo and Maserati could share platforms, engines, technologies, and investments to optimize resources and relaunch themselves in the market.

The idea, after all, closely recalls the much-cited (but never realized) “Italian Luxury Pole” hypothesized years ago by Sergio Marchionne. It seems like a refrain, but by constantly echoing in statements, something concrete will eventually emerge.

The reasons behind this possible alliance are clear. Maserati is experiencing a particularly difficult year, with an estimated 50% drop in sales in 2024, despite the launch of new models. Alfa Romeo, while gaining visibility thanks to the new Junior, is also recording below-expectation performance and a 20% decline in registrations.

“The design of new vehicles is one of the cornerstones we are working on to complete this strategic plan,” Ficili emphasized, suggesting that product innovation will be at the center of the relaunch. Meanwhile, Stellantis has already commissioned McKinsey & Co. several weeks ago to define a development strategy for the two brands. At the moment, however, nothing official has leaked about the analysis results, thus leaving the field open to speculation and expectations.